Zavřené obchody? Dnes už ne! Jak lidé tráví druhou adventní neděli?

GP Sáchiru přerušenou havárií v 1. kole vedl dlouho Russell, vítězství spadlo do klína Pérezovi

PH / Robert RoBertino Pavelka, 6. prosince 2020, 18:15 Aktualizováno 19:20

GP SÁCHIRU - ZÁVOD; Dramatickou velkou cenu sice dlouho vedl George Russell, v závěru však po defektu pneumatiky o naději přišel. Musel neplánovaně do boxů, pro vítězství si tak dojel Sergio Pérez s Racing Pointem. Mercedesu se závod nepovedl, v boxech předvedl řadu chyb, když svým jezdcům zaměnil pneumatiky a připravil je tak o lepší umístění.

Úvodní havárie

Úvodní havárie | foto: Formula1.com

George Russell výborně odstartoval do závodu, který byl po nehodě už ve třetí zatáčce přerušen. Charles Leclerc kolidoval se Sergiem Pérezem, doplatil na to i Max Verstappen, jenž se jim snažil vyhnout.

Po skončení safety caru si Russell svou vedoucí pozici před Bottasem udržel, Fina naopak na chvíli předjel Sainz s McLarenem - v jedné ze zatáček byl ale příliš široký a o místo přišel.

Norris předjíždí Vettela

Norris předjíždí Vettela | zdroj: Formula1.com

Z 19. na 9. místo se popracoval jeho týmový kolega Norris, daří se také Pérezovi po výměně pneumatik v 1. kole, kdy měkkou směs nahradil středně-tvrdou. V 15. kole se dostal už na 11. pozici.

Po havárii Latifiho v 62. kole znovu vyjel safety car. Mercedes povolal oba vozy do boxů, ale žel jezdcům pomíchal pneumatiky - Bottas se u mechaniků zdržel skoro půl minuty, Russell k nim musel znovu. Oba se tak propadli na 4. (Valtteri) a 5. (George) místo.

Russell se sice probíjel dopředu, ale jeho naděje ukončil defekt pneumatiky.


Oficiální tweety s aktuálními obrázky:


O průběhu můžete diskutovat pod článkem, který po závodě zaktualizujeme.

GP Sachíru (Bahrain International Circuit)Závod
Poř. # Jezdec ZeměTým / Šasi, motorBodyČas / odstup
1. 11 Sergio PÉREZ mexBWT Racing Point F1 Team 25vítěz
2. 31 Esteban OCON fraRenault DP World F1 Team 18+ 10,518
3. 18 Lance STROLL canBWT Racing Point F1 Team 15+ 11,869
4. 55 Carlos SAINZ JR. espMcLaren F1 Team 12+ 12,580
5. 3 Daniel RICCIARDO ausRenault DP World F1 Team 10+ 13,330
6. 23 Alexander ALBON thaAston Martin Red Bull Racing 8+ 13,842
7. 26 Daniil KVJAT rusScuderia AlphaTauri Honda 6+ 14,534
8. 77 Valtteri BOTTAS finMercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 4+ 15,389
9. 63 George RUSSELL gbrMercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 3+ 18,556
10. 4 Lando NORRIS gbrMcLaren F1 Team 1+ 19,541
 
 
11. 10 Pierre GASLY fraScuderia AlphaTauri Honda  + 20,527
12. 5 Sebastian VETTEL deuScuderia Ferrari  + 22,611
13. 99 Antonio GIOVINAZZI itaAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN  + 24,111
14. 7 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN finAlfa Romeo Racing ORLEN  + 26,153
15. 20 Kevin MAGNUSSEN dnkHaas F1 Team  + 32,370
16. 40 Jack AITKEN gbrWilliams Racing  + 33,674
 DNF  6 Nicholas LATIFI canWilliams Racing  technika
 DNF  33 Max VERSTAPPEN nldAston Martin Red Bull Racing  nehoda
 DNF  16 Charles LECLERC mcoScuderia Ferrari  nehoda

VÝSLEDKOVÝ SERVIS: F1NEWS.CZ

Diskuze: GP Sáchiru přerušenou havárií v 1. kole vedl dlouho Russell, vítězství spadlo do klína Pérezovi

Související články

George Russell při pátečním tréninku v Sáchiru

Novinky | 12

Také ve druhém tréninku byl nejrychlejší Russell

George Russell při sezónních testech v Maďarsku

Novinky | 7

První trénink pro Russella

Max Verstappen s Red Bullem RB16

Novinky | 45

Red Bull Verstappenovi v Turecku nastavil špatně křídlo, podle Brawna doplatil na nezkušenost

Max Verstappen při závodě v Imole

Novinky | 34

Ve druhém tréninku byl nejrychlejší Verstappen před Leclercem

Doporučujeme

Sergio Pérez po závodě v Turecku

PROHLÁŠENÍ po závodě: "Doufám, že nesním," slaví Pérez

Novinky | dnes 20:02 0 komentářů

Start závodu v Bahrajnu

GRAFIKA: Startovní rošt GP Sáchiru - Bottas těsně před Russellem, Norris penalizován

Romain Grosjean a lékaři z Medical Car v Sáchiru

Grosjean se v Abú Zabí nesveze. Klapne mu soukromý test?

Valtteri Bottas v kvalifikaci v Sáchiru
 Fotky

FOTO: Kvalifikace v Sáchiru - mladík Russell za nepřítomnosti Hamiltona potrápil Bottase

Další články

Aktuálně

Sergio Pérez po závodě v Turecku

PROHLÁŠENÍ po závodě: "Doufám, že nesním," slaví Pérez

Start závodu v Bahrajnu

GRAFIKA: Startovní rošt GP Sáchiru - Bottas těsně před Russellem, Norris penalizován

Romain Grosjean a lékaři z Medical Car v Sáchiru

Grosjean se v Abú Zabí nesveze. Klapne mu soukromý test?

Valtteri Bottas v kvalifikaci v Sáchiru

FOTO: Kvalifikace v Sáchiru - mladík Russell za nepřítomnosti Hamiltona potrápil Bottase

Valtteri Bottas po vyhrané kvalifikaci na Nürburgringu

PROHLÁŠENÍ po kvalifikaci: "Ten čas bych nevylepšil," vysvětluje Leclerc

Valtteri Bottas v závodě v Bahrajnu

Kvalifikace pro Bottase, který těsně porazil Russella

Max Verstappen při závodě v Imole

Třetí trénink kořistí Verstappena před Bottasem a Gaslym

Alexander Albon jiskřil při pátečním tréninku v Sáchiru

FOTO: Páteční tréninky v Sáchiru - Pod umělým osvětlením září Russell s Mercedesem

George Russell při pátečním tréninku v Sáchiru

Také ve druhém tréninku byl nejrychlejší Russell

George Russell při sezónních testech v Maďarsku

První trénink pro Russella

FANDĚTE F1NEWS.cz

Poslední závod 6.12.2020

GP Sachíru87 kol (307.995 km)
Bahrain International Circuit

Průběžné pořadí šampionátu:

1. HAMILTON, 2. BOTTAS, 3. VER... Celé pořadí

Příští závod 13.12.2020

GP Abú Zabí 55 kol (305,355 km)
Abú Zabí

dní | hod | min | sek

F1NEWS.cz

Úvodní havárie

Grand Prix | 104

GP Sáchiru přerušenou havárií v 1.…

Mick Schumacher kráčí ve šlépějích svého otce, příští rok se dočká svého závodního debutu v F1

Novinky | 46

Schumacher opět ve Formuli 1 - za…

George Russell si o víkendu polepší

Novinky | 57

Za Mercedes bude místo Hamiltona…

Lewis Hamilton se svou trofejí za první místo po závodě v Soči

Novinky | 60

V Sáchiru o víkendu nenastoupí ani…

Pietro Fittipaldi během testů v Bahrajnu

Novinky | 23

Haas oznámil, kdo v dalším závodě…

Hořící přední část Grosjeanova vozu za svodidly, jezdec bojuje o život

Grand Prix | 148

GP Bahrainu: Děsivá nehoda…

Start závodu v Bahrajnu

Fotogalerie

Valtteri Bottas v kvalifikaci v Sáchiru
Fotky

FOTO: Kvalifikace v Sáchiru - mladík Russell za nepřítomnosti…

Související fotogalerie

Alexander Albon jiskřil při pátečním tréninku v Sáchiru
FOTO: Páteční tréninky v Sáchiru - Pod umělým osvětlením září Russell s Mercedesem
Nejlepší jezdci na pódiu po závodě v Bahrajnu
Fotky

FOTO: Velká cena Bahrajnu - 2. místo Red Bullu mezi konstruktéry…

Lewis Hamilton se svou trofejí za první místo po závodě v Turecku
Fotky

FOTO: Spousta smyků, žádný safety car - v deštivé GP Turecka…

Oslavy mistrovského titulu týmu Mercedes v Imole
Fotky

FOTO: Závod v krásné Imole s dramatickými okamžiky a dalším…

Fernando Alonso v rámci filmovacího dne v Barceloně
Fotky

FOTO: Alonso zpět u Renaultu - v Barceloně otestoval letošní vůz…

Lewis Hamilton si dojel pro první místo v závodě na Nürburgringu
Fotky

FOTO: GP Eifelu si za proměnlivého počasí podmanil Hamilton,…

Valtteri Bottas se svou trofejí za první místo v závodě v Soči
Fotky

FOTO: Velká cena Ruska s vítězným Bottasem

Související fotogalerie

Daniel Ricciardo při pátečním tréninku v Soči
FOTO: Páteční tréninky v Soči pod taktovkou Bottase, zářil i Ricciardo
Safety Car v závodě v Toskánsku
Fotky

FOTO: Karamboly, restarty a Hamiltonovo 90. vítězství, taková…

