GP Sáchiru přerušenou havárií v 1. kole vedl dlouho Russell, vítězství spadlo do klína Pérezovi

George Russell výborně odstartoval do závodu, který byl po nehodě už ve třetí zatáčce přerušen. Charles Leclerc kolidoval se Sergiem Pérezem, doplatil na to i Max Verstappen, jenž se jim snažil vyhnout.
Po skončení safety caru si Russell svou vedoucí pozici před Bottasem udržel, Fina naopak na chvíli předjel Sainz s McLarenem - v jedné ze zatáček byl ale příliš široký a o místo přišel.
Z 19. na 9. místo se popracoval jeho týmový kolega Norris, daří se také Pérezovi po výměně pneumatik v 1. kole, kdy měkkou směs nahradil středně-tvrdou. V 15. kole se dostal už na 11. pozici.
Po havárii Latifiho v 62. kole znovu vyjel safety car. Mercedes povolal oba vozy do boxů, ale žel jezdcům pomíchal pneumatiky - Bottas se u mechaniků zdržel skoro půl minuty, Russell k nim musel znovu. Oba se tak propadli na 4. (Valtteri) a 5. (George) místo.
Russell se sice probíjel dopředu, ale jeho naděje ukončil defekt pneumatiky.
Oficiální tweety s aktuálními obrázky:
LAP 21/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Albon gets past Norris and then Perez passes the McLaren driver, too
Albon moves up to P9, Perez P10 #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qpfvjq3Xsr
LAP 36/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Sainz (P7) is just ahead of Kvyat who is being hunted down by Ricciardo#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/e8URvcC3yH
LAP 50/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Bottas dives into the pits
Like Russell he puts on a set of hard tyres but the Finn has lost ground to his team mate - he trails the Briton by nearly 9 seconds#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0RaRhoomOM
LAP 55/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Latifi is out ❌
His retirement triggers a Virtual Safety Car#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qT4y0AthZp
LAP 61/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Virtual Safety Car deployed after Aiken hits the barriers#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ulOrv7h7ey
LAP 63/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Full ⚠️ SAFETY CAR ⚠️ deployed
Mercedes call both drivers into the pits for new tyres but there's a problem putting on Bottas' fresh set #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sGC1KYFsBO
LAP 64/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
More drama for Mercedes - the team radio Russell requesting he box again because they've put a "mixed set" of tyres on his car
Perez now leads the race! #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RPpL3nhLHX
LAP 79/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
📻 "Aaggghhhh!" cries Russell over the radio
He's told he has a left rear puncture and is forced into the pits
He returns to the track in P14 #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wW5oaT5oXe
LAP 83/87— Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020
Checo Perez has a comfortable lead#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5ZRRyFaKvR
O průběhu můžete diskutovat pod článkem, který po závodě zaktualizujeme.
|Poř.
|#
|Jezdec
|Země
|Tým / Šasi, motor
|Body
|Čas / odstup
|1.
|11
|Sergio PÉREZ
|mex
|BWT Racing Point F1 Team
|25
|vítěz
|2.
|31
|Esteban OCON
|fra
|Renault DP World F1 Team
|18
|+ 10,518
|3.
|18
|Lance STROLL
|can
|BWT Racing Point F1 Team
|15
|+ 11,869
|4.
|55
|Carlos SAINZ JR.
|esp
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|+ 12,580
|5.
|3
|Daniel RICCIARDO
|aus
|Renault DP World F1 Team
|10
|+ 13,330
|6.
|23
|Alexander ALBON
|tha
|Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
|8
|+ 13,842
|7.
|26
|Daniil KVJAT
|rus
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|6
|+ 14,534
|8.
|77
|Valtteri BOTTAS
|fin
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|+ 15,389
|9.
|63
|George RUSSELL
|gbr
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|+ 18,556
|10.
|4
|Lando NORRIS
|gbr
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|+ 19,541
|11.
|10
|Pierre GASLY
|fra
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|+ 20,527
|12.
|5
|Sebastian VETTEL
|deu
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 22,611
|13.
|99
|Antonio GIOVINAZZI
|ita
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|+ 24,111
|14.
|7
|Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN
|fin
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|+ 26,153
|15.
|20
|Kevin MAGNUSSEN
|dnk
|Haas F1 Team
|+ 32,370
|16.
|40
|Jack AITKEN
|gbr
|Williams Racing
|+ 33,674
|DNF
|6
|Nicholas LATIFI
|can
|Williams Racing
|technika
|DNF
|33
|Max VERSTAPPEN
|nld
|Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
|nehoda
|DNF
|16
|Charles LECLERC
|mco
|Scuderia Ferrari
|nehoda
VÝSLEDKOVÝ SERVIS: F1NEWS.CZ