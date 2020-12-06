GP Sáchiru přerušenou havárií v 1. kole vedl dlouho Russell, vítězství spadlo do klína Pérezovi

George Russell výborně odstartoval do závodu, který byl po nehodě už ve třetí zatáčce přerušen. Charles Leclerc kolidoval se Sergiem Pérezem, doplatil na to i Max Verstappen, jenž se jim snažil vyhnout.

Po skončení safety caru si Russell svou vedoucí pozici před Bottasem udržel, Fina naopak na chvíli předjel Sainz s McLarenem - v jedné ze zatáček byl ale příliš široký a o místo přišel.

Norris předjíždí Vettela | zdroj: Formula1.com

Z 19. na 9. místo se popracoval jeho týmový kolega Norris, daří se také Pérezovi po výměně pneumatik v 1. kole, kdy měkkou směs nahradil středně-tvrdou. V 15. kole se dostal už na 11. pozici.

Po havárii Latifiho v 62. kole znovu vyjel safety car. Mercedes povolal oba vozy do boxů, ale žel jezdcům pomíchal pneumatiky - Bottas se u mechaniků zdržel skoro půl minuty, Russell k nim musel znovu. Oba se tak propadli na 4. (Valtteri) a 5. (George) místo.

Russell se sice probíjel dopředu, ale jeho naděje ukončil defekt pneumatiky.



Oficiální tweety s aktuálními obrázky:

LAP 21/87



Albon gets past Norris and then Perez passes the McLaren driver, too



Albon moves up to P9, Perez P10 #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qpfvjq3Xsr — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 36/87



Sainz (P7) is just ahead of Kvyat who is being hunted down by Ricciardo#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/e8URvcC3yH — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 50/87



Bottas dives into the pits



Like Russell he puts on a set of hard tyres but the Finn has lost ground to his team mate - he trails the Briton by nearly 9 seconds#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0RaRhoomOM — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 55/87



Latifi is out ❌



His retirement triggers a Virtual Safety Car#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qT4y0AthZp — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 61/87



Virtual Safety Car deployed after Aiken hits the barriers#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ulOrv7h7ey — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 63/87



Full ⚠️ SAFETY CAR ⚠️ deployed



Mercedes call both drivers into the pits for new tyres but there's a problem putting on Bottas' fresh set #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sGC1KYFsBO — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 64/87



More drama for Mercedes - the team radio Russell requesting he box again because they've put a "mixed set" of tyres on his car



Perez now leads the race! #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RPpL3nhLHX — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020

LAP 79/87



📻 "Aaggghhhh!" cries Russell over the radio



He's told he has a left rear puncture and is forced into the pits



He returns to the track in P14 #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wW5oaT5oXe — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2020



O průběhu můžete diskutovat pod článkem, který po závodě zaktualizujeme.

GP Sachíru (Bahrain International Circuit) Závod Poř. # Jezdec Země Tým / Šasi, motor Body Čas / odstup 1. 11 Sergio PÉREZ mex BWT Racing Point F1 Team 25 vítěz 2. 31 Esteban OCON fra Renault DP World F1 Team 18 + 10,518 3. 18 Lance STROLL can BWT Racing Point F1 Team 15 + 11,869 4. 55 Carlos SAINZ JR. esp McLaren F1 Team 12 + 12,580 5. 3 Daniel RICCIARDO aus Renault DP World F1 Team 10 + 13,330 6. 23 Alexander ALBON tha Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 8 + 13,842 7. 26 Daniil KVJAT rus Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 6 + 14,534 8. 77 Valtteri BOTTAS fin Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 + 15,389 9. 63 George RUSSELL gbr Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 + 18,556 10. 4 Lando NORRIS gbr McLaren F1 Team 1 + 19,541 11. 10 Pierre GASLY fra Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda + 20,527 12. 5 Sebastian VETTEL deu Scuderia Ferrari + 22,611 13. 99 Antonio GIOVINAZZI ita Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN + 24,111 14. 7 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN fin Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN + 26,153 15. 20 Kevin MAGNUSSEN dnk Haas F1 Team + 32,370 16. 40 Jack AITKEN gbr Williams Racing + 33,674 DNF 6 Nicholas LATIFI can Williams Racing technika DNF 33 Max VERSTAPPEN nld Aston Martin Red Bull Racing nehoda DNF 16 Charles LECLERC mco Scuderia Ferrari nehoda

VÝSLEDKOVÝ SERVIS: F1NEWS.CZ